YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 304 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

