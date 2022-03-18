YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.