YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

