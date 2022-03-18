YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

