YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. Mirion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

