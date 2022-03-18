YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.47. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

