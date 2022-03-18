YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

