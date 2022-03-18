YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $309.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average of $315.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.