Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $7.54. Youdao shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 7,441 shares trading hands.

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $991.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

