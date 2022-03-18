Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

ASPU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 235,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

