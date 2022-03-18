Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

