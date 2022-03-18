Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $53.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,932. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $752.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.