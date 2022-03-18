Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.