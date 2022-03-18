Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to announce $164.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.54 million to $166.11 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $168.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $677.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $689.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.54 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $740.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.10. 757,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

