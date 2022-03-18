Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.06. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,206 shares of company stock valued at $83,503. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camden National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,900. The stock has a market cap of $724.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

