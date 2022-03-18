Zacks: Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Announce $13.76 EPS

Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to report $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.26 to $17.26. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $14.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $79.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $76.70 to $82.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $97.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $90.29 to $105.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. American Trust bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,217,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA stock opened at $736.30 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $641.30 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $789.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $824.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

