Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $557.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

