Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($1.43). iRobot posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 343.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,573. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

