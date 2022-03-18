Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

