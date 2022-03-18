Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.10 Million

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $191.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.10 million. Semtech posted sales of $170.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $813.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $882.85 million, with estimates ranging from $856.52 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

SMTC stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.