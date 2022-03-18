Zacks: Analysts Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.