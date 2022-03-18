Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. 23,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

