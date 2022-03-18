Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

