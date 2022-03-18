Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,688. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,307,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

