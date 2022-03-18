Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,106. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

