Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $528.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

