Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.21. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,482. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

