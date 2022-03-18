Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

GAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 6,921,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,138,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.