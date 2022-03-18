Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAPS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

