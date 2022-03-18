Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.
MAPS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
