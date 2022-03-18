Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post $235.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $973.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

