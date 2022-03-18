Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,968,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,582. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

