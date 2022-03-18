Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of MMX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 395,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,580. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 187,546 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

