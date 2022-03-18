Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $189.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.