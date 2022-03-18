Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.75). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

NYSE:PDS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 53,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,974. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $834.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

