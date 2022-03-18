Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,160 shares of company stock valued at $98,846 in the last three months. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

