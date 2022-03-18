Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Sell

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Couchbase stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

