Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PWFL opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

