Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

