Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

ADAP stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

