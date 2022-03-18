Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. Balchem has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,016,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

