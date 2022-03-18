Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

IMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

IMRX stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

