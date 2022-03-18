Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Hold

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.