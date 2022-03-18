Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to “Buy”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

