Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZEPP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 280,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $186.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

