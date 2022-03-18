Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
ZEPP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 280,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $186.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
