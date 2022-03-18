Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Amit Sinha Sells 7,358 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $214.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

