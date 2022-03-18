Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $411.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

