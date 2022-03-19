-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 124,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,692 shares of company stock worth $1,866,300. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

