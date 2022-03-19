-$0.08 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

