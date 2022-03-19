$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unifi has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.81.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.