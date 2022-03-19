$0.17 EPS Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

